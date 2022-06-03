Circuit clerks' offices prepare for absentee voting on Saturday

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - All Mississippi circuit clerks' offices will be open on Saturday, June 4 to accommodate those eligible to vote an absentee ballot.
The clerks were quite busy Friday afternoon in Fulton.
They are getting ready for registered voters to stop by on Saturday.
Carol Gates, the Itawamba County Circuit Clerk explains what they were doing.
"We're trying to get all of our instructions together and getting ready for election day," said Gates.
All circuit clerks' offices will be open Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Gates encourages everyone though to vote in Tuesday's congressional primary elections