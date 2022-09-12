Churches join together to donate water to Jackson.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water.
United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites.
They have been in contact with churches all over the Magnolia State to bring water over to St. Luke’s.
So far, they've collected over 65 cases of water for Jackson.
United Methodist students from Itawamba Community College are going to load the water onto a truck so it can be transported to Jackson.
Rob Gill is the lead pastor at St. Luke’s and the District Coordinator of Missions for United Methodist churches in the Tupelo area.
He organized this outreach for Jackson with 15 other churches in Northeast Mississippi.
“It’s a joy to be able to do that. Our people are generous. Mississippians are generous to a fault. This is nothing surprising that people respond the way they do because they want to help and that’s what the gospel is about,” says Pastor Gill.
St. Luke’s will be collecting water until noon tomorrow if you want to donate. You do not need to be a member of a United Methodist Church to participate in the drive. All donations are welcome.