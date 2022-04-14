Church moving forward after damage caused by lightning strike

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — First Assembly of God in Amory will still celebrate Easter on Sunday even though a Wednesday night lightning strike started a fire.
The bolt of lightning before 7:30 p.m. is blamed for leaving behind a mess inside and outside the building.
Pastor Justin Myers was eating dinner at the time when he got the first call telling him the building was burning.
"Where the steeple is was on fire," said Myers. "It was blazing. And there was stuff falling on the inside of the lobby."
Myers said the steeple exploded, sending pieces to the ground.
The threat of severe storms led to the decision to cancel the Wednesday evening service, so no one was at church when lightning struck.
"We try to listen to Matt Laubhan," said Myers.
People could be seen Thursday checking out the damage and starting the process of getting the building back to normal.
"We don't have to hurry to do it," added Myers. "We have another place."
That other place is the church's Family Life Center. Services will be held there for now, including this Sunday's Easter service at 10:30 a.m.