Church members of First Presbyterian in West Point renovates chapel at the Clay County Jail

Volunteers from First Presbyterian Church renovated Clay County Jail's Chapel

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA)- The Clay County Detention center received some  major upgrades on Saturday.

Church members of First Presbyterian in West Point has been renovating the chapel at the Clay County Jail for nearly 3 years.

They put the finishing touches on the fellowship hall Saturday morning.

The plans for this renovation included repainting the walls, new electrical wiring, adding LED bulbs, as well as refurbishing the original pews and flooring.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says this renovation will "add some light to the inmates' lives."

Sheriff Scott adds that the chapel used to be Justice Court building; he converted it to a chapel in 2012.

