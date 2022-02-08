 Skip to main content
Church burglary suspect arrested in Baldwyn

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron Willam Taylor

Aaron Willam Taylor, Source: Baldwyn Police Department

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - A phone notification from a security system led to the capture of a church burglary suspect in Baldwyn.

Aaron Taylor of Biggersville is accused of breaking into a church on Ripley Road early Monday morning, Feb. 7.

According to Baldwyn police, Taylor entered the church through a window and stole a few small items.

The church’s security system sent an alert to the pastor’s phone, and officers arrested Taylor at a nearby store.

“Due to the camera system, officers were able to identify the suspect quickly and executed the arrest within matter of minutes,” Baldwyn Police Chief Roy Ragin said. “I urge all Baldwyn residents and businesses to get a camera system because it’s such an effective tool.”

