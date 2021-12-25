Christmas night shooting in Columbus sent one to hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Doctors at a Jackson hospital are treating someone wounded in a shooting in Columbus on Christmas night.
Officers got called to a car accident around 8 p.m. at 23rd Street and 14th Avenue North and found an empty car with several bullet holes.
"We don't know what happened, but we have recovered shell casings at the scene, and we are investigating the incident," said Chief Fred Shelton.
A helicopter flew the shooting victim from Columbus to Jackson. Police don't know the victim's condition.
You are asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151 or use the P3 app if you have information that can help detectives solve the case.