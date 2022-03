STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Chris Jans is the new head men's basketball coach at Mississippi State, announced Sunday morning.

He spent the last five seasons at New Mexico State where he guided the school to a 122-32 record and three NCAA Tournament trips, including 2022.

He replaces Ben Howland whose tenure at MSU ended last week after seven seasons.

