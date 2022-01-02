You are the owner of this article.
...Roads May Become Slippery Overnight...

As the snow tapers off this evening, wet roads may become slippery
as temperatures drop to around 20 degrees for lows. Bridges and
overpasses will be the most susceptible. Slow down and use
caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Choctaw County escapee arrested in Arkansas

Andrew Emerick following his arrest

Andrew Emerick following his arrest in West Memphis, Arkansas

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement arrested an inmate near Memphis just days after his escape from the work center in Choctaw County.

Federal marshals and state corrections officers found Andrew Emerick, 28, of Abbeville, Sunday in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Choctaw County Chief Deputy Marcus Rodriguez said Emerick is not the only person facing charges in connection with the escape, which came to light Wednesday during a head count of inmates.

Rodriguez said officers took Angela Brooke Tatum into custody along with Emerick and charged her with aiding in the escape.

