Choctaw County escapee arrested in Arkansas

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement arrested an inmate near Memphis just days after his escape from the work center in Choctaw County.
Federal marshals and state corrections officers found Andrew Emerick, 28, of Abbeville, Sunday in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Choctaw County Chief Deputy Marcus Rodriguez said Emerick is not the only person facing charges in connection with the escape, which came to light Wednesday during a head count of inmates.
Rodriguez said officers took Angela Brooke Tatum into custody along with Emerick and charged her with aiding in the escape.