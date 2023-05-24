Children invited to design St. Jude Dream Home T-shirt

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Children are invited to help design this year’s St. Jude Dream Home T-shirt.
This is for children ages 3 to high school seniors.
- Draw or print your design on a sheet of 8 ½” x 11” copy paper.
- Take your entry to Room to Room Furniture at 3651 Cliff Gookin Blvd in Tupelo, MS by 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26.
- The winning design will be announced on Room to Room’s social media pages.
Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway go on sale on June 8. More information about the giveaway will soon be available on WTVA.com.