Child porn arrest in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and could face more charges.
The sheriff's office executed a search warrant at the home of 69-year-old Johnny Cleo Morrow off Hwy 382 near the Prairie Community on Thursday Jan 5th.
Investigator Cherylann Roberson said multiple cyber tips involving Mr. Morrow's address were received, and a search warrant was obtained for his home and computer devices.
According to Sheriff Kevin Crook, evidence of child exploitation was discovered at Morrow's residence. Multiple state charges and possible federal charges could result based on the amount of evidence recovered.
"These individuals do not just view this material online and keep to themselves. Eventually, they look for ways to exploit any children that they are able to come into personal contact with," said the sheriff.
Sheriff Crook is asking parents and grandparents to be vigilant adding "we can never be too careful of who our kids are spending time with."
Morrow's bond has been set at $100,000 by Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes.