Child pedestrian killed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A child is dead following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon in Louisville.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the incident happened at approximately 4:30 in the 300 block of Brooksville Road.

He said an SUV struck a 12-year-old girl near a mailbox.

Medics transported the girl to the local hospital where she died.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

Note: The map shows the general location of the incident and may not represent the exact location where the incident happened.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

