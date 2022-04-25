 Skip to main content
Child killed in weekend wreck; Starkville man arrested for aggravated DUI

wreck, crash

Credit: MGN

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County wreck involving an ATV left one child dead, two other children injured and a 44-year-old man behind bars.

According to a news release from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal wreck happened Saturday evening, April 23 on Williams Road.

Deputies found three children. All three had been riding the ATV.

Medics airlifted one child and another child suffered only minor injuries.

The third child was pronounced dead at the scene. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt confirmed the child's name as Paisley "Gabby" Frazier, 9.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ATV was struck from behind.

Officers arrested Willis Miller, 44, of Starkville, on two counts of aggravated DUI.

Willis Miller

Willis Miller, Source: Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office.

