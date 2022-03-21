Child injured in ATV crash in Union County

(WTVA) - A 10-year-old girl was injured when a vehicle struck the ATV she was riding on Sunday in Union County.
NEMiss.news reported the incident on Sunday and WTVA has since confirmed the report.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards confirmed the incident happened near the intersection of County Road 180 and Highway 348.
The child was trying to cross the highway when the collision happened.
She was flown to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
As of Monday afternoon, the sheriff did not have an update on her condition.
Note: The map shows the general location of the wreck and the marker may not represent the exact location where the collision happened.