Child found dead in Vaiden apartment fire; one person in custody

VAIDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The body of a 6-year-old was found inside a burned apartment in Carroll County.
The fire happened Saturday afternoon, July 9 at an apartment complex on Court Street in Vaiden.
According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Pittman was found dead in a closet.
It appeared he was killed sometime before the fire, according to the news release. An autopsy will be performed.
Investigators determined someone intentionally set the building on fire.
One individual was taken into custody Sunday morning, July 10. However, that individual has not officially been charged yet.
Charges are expected to be filed Monday afternoon. WTVA will report the suspect’s name when charges are filed.