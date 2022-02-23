Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jeremy Blanchard talks about why Omicron numbers are going down

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Health Officials say Omicron numbers are starting to go down in North Mississippi.
Officials say it is because more people are getting vaccinated and wearing mask.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jeremy Blanchard, said he looks at the percent of positive testing every week.
He said, "In the middle of Omicron it was as high as 48% of the patients being tested were positive. Now, we are running in the 7-8% so less than 10%. That has allowed us to change some of our behavior because we don't need to be as quite as protective."
Blanchard said that they have had over 700 people die from covid or covid complications.
He added that in the last two years they have had only one outbreak in their acute care settings.
Blanchard plans to make an announcement next week to share changes that they will make in how they will approach covid care moving forward.