Chief Medical Officer at NMMC, Dr. Jeremy Blanchard talks about the need for nurses

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The nursing shortage is not slowing down here in Mississippi as needs for care continue to rise.
Chief Medical Officer at NMMC, Dr. Jeremy Blanchard, said they currently have the highest number of openings ever in their hospital system right now.
He said COVID-19 has caused a lot of problems for the hospital system especially when it comes to keeping good staff.
He also said they are actively working on how to cut down on the non-essential tasks that nurses and other workers are asked to do.
Blanchard said, "We have to look at how to continue to adjust our culture to support a little bit different work to take the load off folks, but to help folks feel valued and appreciated we believe that starts with listening."
He said he cares about all of his staff and as a senior leader he thinks the most important thing to do is to start listening.
Blanchard said he wants to thank all of his current workers for all of their hard work and dedication.
He added that they have started a program called Listen with Cares and they are making adjustments as needed.