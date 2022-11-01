Chickasaw County voters to use paper ballots

HOUSTON, Miss. ( WTVA ) - Voters in Chickasaw County are used to casting their ballot on a computer screen. The county has used electronic voting for nearly two decades.
Now the county is bringing back the old paper ballots for the upcoming elections.
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and election commissioners purchased 17 new machines to replace the aging electronics.
Chickasaw County District 2 commissioner Gary Huffman says these new machines give voters the best of both worlds.
" The biggest advantage of these new machines are the voters get to mark a paper ballot that they physical see and hold in their hands in case there a need for audi there is that paper ballot." said Gary Huffman - Commissioner Chickasaw County District 2
Polls will open Tuesday, November 8 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.