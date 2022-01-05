 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Chickasaw County Superintendent talks about how his schools will respond to the rise in COVID cases

  • 0
Judge upholds mask mandate in Rhode Island schools

Credit: MGN

He said they will monitor the numbers daily and act accordingly.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - COVID cases are rising but kids still have to go back to school for the spring semester.

Schools will be faced with the challenge of keeping students safe as well as faculty and staff.

This is something that schools across the area are focusing on.

Chickasaw County Superintendent, John Ellison, said they are simply recommending mask and they will do what needs to be done to keep the school safe.

They monitor the numbers daily and base their decision strictly on their students and their building.

With proper safety measures, schools can limit the spread of the virus.

Going to school in person is how kids learn best.

Ellison said he wants the kids to come to school every day and feel safe.

Tags

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

Recommended for you