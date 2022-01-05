Chickasaw County Superintendent talks about how his schools will respond to the rise in COVID cases

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - COVID cases are rising but kids still have to go back to school for the spring semester.
Schools will be faced with the challenge of keeping students safe as well as faculty and staff.
This is something that schools across the area are focusing on.
Chickasaw County Superintendent, John Ellison, said they are simply recommending mask and they will do what needs to be done to keep the school safe.
They monitor the numbers daily and base their decision strictly on their students and their building.
With proper safety measures, schools can limit the spread of the virus.
Going to school in person is how kids learn best.
Ellison said he wants the kids to come to school every day and feel safe.