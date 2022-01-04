Chickasaw County schools adding shatter-resistant glass

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - When it comes to improving school security, windows are not to be overlooked.
The Chickasaw County School District is adding shatter-resistant windows at the district's six campuses.
This is in an effort to protect students from severe weather and ward off any would-be intruders.
School officials say the addition is just one of several ways the district is keeping its students safe.
The new windows should be installed during the spring, and the other projects should be finished by the beginning of the next school year.