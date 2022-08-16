Chickasaw County School District offering lunch to local law enforcement officers

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Beginning on Friday, Aug. 19, law enforcement officers in Chickasaw County will want to pay close attention to what's on the menu within the Chickasaw County School District.
The district is inviting all on-duty law enforcement officers to have lunch with students and staff in cafeterias across the district.
The free lunch will be available every Friday for the remainder of the school year.
School Superintendent John Ellison said developing such relationships is essential to children's education and for the long-term betterment of the community.
