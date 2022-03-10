 Skip to main content
CHICKASAW COUNTY: NT Spark announces 2,000 customer milestone for broadband expansion

NT Spark representatives, the Natchez Trace Electric Power Association, local officials, and Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley all came together to celebrate NT Sparks 2,000th customer signed up and connected to high-speed internet. 

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Houston-based NT Spark announced a broadband milestone - the connecting of 2,000 customers to high-speed internet.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley joined the Natchez Trace Electric Power Association, NT Spark representatives, and local officials on March 10 to celebrate 2,000 customers now connected with access to broadband internet.

Presley previously secured over $14,600,000 in state and federal funds to bring high-speed internet service to portions of Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Pontotoc, Webster, and Yalobusha counties.

"“I’m proud to join Natchez Trace Electric as they celebrate their 2,000th NT Spark broadband customer," Presley said. "This is another milestone in our journey that will not end until every rural, dirt road home has access to world-class internet services."

If you're a customer of the Natchez Trace Electric Power Association and are interested in signing up for broadband internet service with NT Spark, you can call them at 662-456-3037 or visit their website by clicking here.                    

