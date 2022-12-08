Chickasaw County elects first Black justice court judge

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Vida Anderson-Smith was recently elected as the first Black justice court judge in Chickasaw county.
She spent over a year serving the county as a deputy clerk.
“I’ve always dreamed of being a positive role model for the community,” she said. “And when this opportunity came up I said, ‘Well this is my chance.’”
It wasn't until midway through her election she was informed she would be the first Black justice court judge.
“I was just overwhelmed, overwhelmed in the beginning then I was just grateful and honored that the citizens of Chickasaw County elected me to be their first Black judge.”
Anderson-Smith said Chickasaw County is her home. She worked in Houston and Okolona and went to school in Houlka.
She will be sworn in on Dec. 20.