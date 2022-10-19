 Skip to main content
Chickasaw and Union County school districts to use $994K to prevent school violence

  • Updated
  • 0
Union County School District

Union County School District in New Albany, Mississippi. 

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - $3 million will be used to combat school violence in several Mississippi school districts.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both Republicans from Mississippi, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Chickasaw County Schools and Union County Schools are among the seven school districts that’ll use the money to improve security, make upgrades to technology and more.

Chickasaw County School District

Chickasaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 4, 2022.

The Chickasaw County School District is receiving $498,744 and the Union County School District is receiving $495,753.

The other schools districts are in Lauderdale County, Hollandale, Yazoo County, Leland and Newton.

