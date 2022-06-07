Chase ended in Itawamba County with arrests of four accused of showing fake prescriptions

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A chase Monday ended on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Itawamba County and resulted in the arrests of four individuals accused of using fraudulent prescriptions.
According to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), the chase resulted in the arrests of Sara Wells, Walter Robinson, Isa Muhammad and Jordan Shireman.
The prescriptions were allegedly written by a doctor in Bartlett, Tennessee.
All have been charged with prescription fraud and conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Muhammed, has also been charged with felony fleeing, according to MBN.
Wells and Shireman are from Iowa and Robinson and Muhammad are from Illinois.