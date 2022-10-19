 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Charges filed against former Hamilton daycare workers

  • Updated
  • 0
Hamilton daycare incident

Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi. 

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Charges have been filed against five individuals in connection to the viral video of a daycare worker using a scary mask to frighten children.

Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton each faces three counts of felony child abuse.

Traci Hutson faces failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both misdemeanors.

The owner of the daycare is not facing charges.

The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton.

You can watch an edited version of the video above or open this link.

The owner said a similar incident was also recorded in September, but the owner said she was not made aware of the incidents until the video surfaced earlier this month on social media.

The owner did confirm four employees were fired as a result.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

