Charges dropped against trooper accused of killing neighbor's dog

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) — Charges have been dismissed against a Mississippi state trooper accused of killing a neighbor’s dog.
The trooper is Raphael McClain.
District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the parties involved decided to work together and McClain will pay between $2,000 and $3,000 in restitution.
McClain was arrested in Calhoun County in January and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol put the trooper on administrative leave around the same time as his arrest. WTVA has reached out to the MHP to learn about his job status.