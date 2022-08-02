Charge upgraded to capital murder for Winston County suspect

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The charge against Winston County suspect Darius Johnson has been updated to capital murder.

He appeared before a judge on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and was denied bond.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Lee Harris, 20, on Sunday, July 31.

The charge was upgraded because he allegedly broke into a home and killed Harris.

Capital murder is punishable in Mississippi with the death penalty.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said Harris was living with Johnson’s ex-girlfriend.