 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charge upgraded to capital murder for Winston County suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Darius Johnson

Darius Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The charge against Winston County suspect Darius Johnson has been updated to capital murder.

He appeared before a judge on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and was denied bond.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Lee Harris, 20, on Sunday, July 31.

The charge was upgraded because he allegedly broke into a home and killed Harris.

Capital murder is punishable in Mississippi with the death penalty.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said Harris was living with Johnson’s ex-girlfriend.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you