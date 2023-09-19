 Skip to main content
Changes are coming to the Golden Triangle Regional Airport

  • Updated
Golden Triangle Regional Airport, GTR

Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR) in Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 3, 2022.

The airport will see a new jet bridge along with a new 76 passenger jet.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Golden Triangle Regional (GTR) Airport is getting new upgrades.

Airport Director Matt Dowell said 6:30 a.m. flights returned this month.

Earlier this year, the airport switched to a larger jet. When the switch was made, the airport initially did away with the early morning flight.

GTR will also soon see a new jet bridge, which will improve boarding during bad weather.

Will GTR start offering westbound flights? Dowell said the airport is working on this; however, the airline worker shortage has made things difficult.

