Changes are coming to the Golden Triangle Regional Airport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Golden Triangle Regional (GTR) Airport is getting new upgrades.
Airport Director Matt Dowell said 6:30 a.m. flights returned this month.
Earlier this year, the airport switched to a larger jet. When the switch was made, the airport initially did away with the early morning flight.
GTR will also soon see a new jet bridge, which will improve boarding during bad weather.
Will GTR start offering westbound flights? Dowell said the airport is working on this; however, the airline worker shortage has made things difficult.