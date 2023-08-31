Change Fest 2023 is happening this Labor Day weekend in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A local skate shop in Tupelo is getting ready for a huge and exciting festival for Labor Day weekend.
Change Fest 2023 is a 3-day event that will celebrate music, art, culture, and especially skateboarding.
The festival will kick off Friday night at Change Skate Shop with a pre-fest party. The main event will place all day in downtown Tupelo.
"We'll have live music all day downtown." says Matt Robinson, the owner of Change and founder of the festival. "We will have skateboarding in the streets with all of these teams coming in, along with some professional skateboarders competing."
Renowned artists from around the world will be showing and selling artwork that one won't find at a typical arts festival. Graffiti art will be displayed and tattoo artists will be giving tattoos in the Gumtree Museum.
"These are some of the people that have shaped skateboarding culture from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s," says Robinson. "And have, as a result, shaped popular culture in ways that would be recognizable to anybody who comes in to see the art."
The festival will conclude with a Grill & Chill at the newly renovated Boerner Skate Park in Ballard Park.
