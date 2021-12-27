Ceremony held in honor of outgoing Tupelo police chief

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Coworkers, family and friends came together Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Police Department for a retirement ceremony for outgoing interim Police Chief Jackie Clayton.
"His peers, his employees and those above him have always said he's one of the best law enforcement officers in the state," said Circuit Judge Kelly Mims.
Clayton's retirement this week caps a law enforcement career that lasted more than four decades.
Mayor Todd Jordan appointed Clayton to the top job in the department after Bart Aguirre's retirement earlier this year.
FBI Agent John Quaka will be sworn in as the city's new police chief 2 p.m. Monday at the BancorpSouth Conference Center.