Celebrating Easter amongst the rubble of where their church once stood

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Church services for Easter Sunday are one of those things that look different for many this year. This is after tornadoes hit Mississippi at the end of March, which changed a lot for the near future.
Tranquil United Methodist Church was leveled in a tornado over two weeks ago. That’s why its members met in the parking lot for their sunrise Easter service.
It’s a day that Christians celebrate their belief in Jesus' resurrection. The service was filled with hymns, readings, and preaching.
Lead Pastor, Dr. Raymond Rooney, said the church appears dead, but it’s really the start of a new beginning.
“...Because Easter is all about turning Death into life. And not just a reboot of what was before, but something totally different,” Dr. Rooney said.
“It didn’t take the people. The people are still here. They are still faithful. They still love God. That’s all I can say,” member Glenn Schmidt said.
The church members are working on their next steps. They plan to meet at the Wren Water District for services until further notice.