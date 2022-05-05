Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by making homemade tortillas

Homemade Flour Tortillas:
Ingredients:
3 c - All-Purpose Flour
1 tblsp. - Baking Powder
2 tsp. - Salt
1 c - Butter
1 c - Water
Recipe:
- Mix together the All-Purpose Flour, Baking Powder and Salt in a bowl.
- In a separate bowl, melt butter and add water. Mix together until butter is completely melted.
- Add melted butter and water into flour mixture while the melted butter is still warm.
- Mix until flour comes together.
- Knead into a ball of dough and cover for 10 - 15 minutes.
- Separate dough into equal size pieces and roll into smaller size pieces of dough. Cover again and let sit for 10 more minutes.
- Roll out each piece of dough.
- During this time, preheat your pan over medium heat. Place each tortilla over the heat. (You will know each tortilla is ready when you see bubbles start to form.)
- This recipe makes at least 10 tortillas. Enjoy!