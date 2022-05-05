 Skip to main content
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by making homemade tortillas

Homemade Tortillas

Homemade Flour Tortillas: 

Ingredients: 

3 c - All-Purpose Flour

1 tblsp. - Baking Powder

2 tsp. - Salt

1 c - Butter 

1 c - Water 

Recipe: 

- Mix together the All-Purpose Flour, Baking Powder and Salt in a bowl. 

- In a separate bowl, melt butter and add water. Mix together until butter is completely melted. 

- Add melted butter and water into flour mixture while the melted butter is still warm. 

- Mix until flour comes together. 

- Knead into a ball of dough and cover for 10 - 15 minutes. 

- Separate dough into equal size pieces and roll into smaller size pieces of dough. Cover again and let sit for 10 more minutes. 

- Roll out each piece of dough.

- During this time, preheat your pan over medium heat. Place each tortilla over the heat. (You will know each tortilla is ready when you see bubbles start to form.) 

- This recipe makes at least 10 tortillas. Enjoy! 

