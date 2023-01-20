 Skip to main content
Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations

Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary

The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary shared a picture of its lion, Tafari, enjoying a deer meat donation. 

If you have any extra deer meat that you know you and your family will not get to, you can donate it to the Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. 

The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. 

When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long as it is not seasoned, sausage, spoiled or freezer burned.

The animal sanctuary prefers the deer meat is cleaned and cut up so that staff can tell that the deer meat does not have any disease or parasites.

If you would like to make a donation, you can e-mail the organization at cedarhilldevelopment@gmail.com or call (662) 356-6636 and leave a message.

