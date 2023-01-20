Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations.
The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat.
When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long as it is not seasoned, sausage, spoiled or freezer burned.
The animal sanctuary prefers the deer meat is cleaned and cut up so that staff can tell that the deer meat does not have any disease or parasites.
If you would like to make a donation, you can e-mail the organization at cedarhilldevelopment@gmail.com or call (662) 356-6636 and leave a message.