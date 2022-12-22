 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM
CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air
quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in
hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be
possible. Travel is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

CDF: 500 United workers found new job opportunities at job fairs

  • Updated
  • 0
Community Development Foundation has new logo

Community Development Foundation (CDF) provides services to Tupelo and Lee County in Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Community Development Foundation (CDF) estimates more than 500 former United/Lane Furniture workers found new employment opportunities as a result of two regional job fairs.

The CDF, Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Itawamba Community College and Three Rivers Planning & Development District hosted the job fairs in the weeks after Nov. 21.

That’s when the company suddenly fired its entire workforce, leaving thousands of people unemployed.

Almost 1,000 people registered for the job fairs. Six hundred of them formerly worked for United/Lane.

The CDF also provided an update on the CREATE Foundation’s assistance relief fund that was established to help former workers.

According to the CDF, the public donated more than $55,000. The money was able to help more than 600 people.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

