CDF: 500 United workers found new job opportunities at job fairs

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Community Development Foundation (CDF) estimates more than 500 former United/Lane Furniture workers found new employment opportunities as a result of two regional job fairs.
The CDF, Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Itawamba Community College and Three Rivers Planning & Development District hosted the job fairs in the weeks after Nov. 21.
That’s when the company suddenly fired its entire workforce, leaving thousands of people unemployed.
Almost 1,000 people registered for the job fairs. Six hundred of them formerly worked for United/Lane.
The CDF also provided an update on the CREATE Foundation’s assistance relief fund that was established to help former workers.
According to the CDF, the public donated more than $55,000. The money was able to help more than 600 people.