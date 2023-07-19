Carrollton residents head to Alabama capitol to support lawmakers

PICKENS COUNTY, Alabama (WTVA) - Residents of the Carrollton community made their way to Alabama to support their law makers. This comes after the Pickens County Medical Center (PCMC) was closed three years ago.
This trip was made because residents are still unhappy that they have to drive to Tuscaloosa or Columbus to get medical service. Their representatives Ron Bolton and AJ McCampbell know this and wanted all the support they could get at the state capitol while reintroducing the bill to reopen the PCMC.
There was a charter bus that met some of the Carrollton community behind the Pickens County Courthouse around 5 this morning and at 6 they made their way to Montgomery.
Residents voiced their thoughts about the hospital by either saying they really need a hospital there or just saying they are tired traveling to go get services. They only have two ambulances for the county and that is not enough at all.
Mickey Walker who is the mayor of Carrollton traveled to Montgomery with the residents and wants change to happen soon for his community.
"The sooner they do this they'll get rid of us cause we're not going away. We"ve got to have this funding for the people of Pickens County," says Walker.