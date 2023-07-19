 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Carrollton residents head to Alabama capitol to support lawmakers

Pickens County community headed to Alabama state capitol on a charter bus from Tuscaloosa

PICKENS COUNTY, Alabama (WTVA) - Residents of the Carrollton community made their way to Alabama to support their law makers. This comes after the Pickens County Medical Center (PCMC) was closed three years ago.

This trip was made because residents are still unhappy that they have to drive to Tuscaloosa or Columbus to get medical service. Their representatives Ron Bolton and AJ McCampbell know this and wanted all the support they could get at the state capitol while reintroducing the bill to reopen the PCMC.

There was a charter bus that met some of the Carrollton community behind the Pickens County Courthouse around 5 this morning and at 6 they made their way to Montgomery.

Residents voiced their thoughts about the hospital by either saying they really need a hospital there or just saying they are tired traveling to go get services. They only have two ambulances for the county and that is not enough at all.

Mickey Walker who is the mayor of Carrollton traveled to Montgomery with the residents and wants change to happen soon for his community. 

"The sooner they do this they'll get rid of us cause we're not going away. We"ve got to have this funding for the people of Pickens County," says Walker.

