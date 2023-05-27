Carroll County deputies capture Louisiana woman

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Louisiana woman is now in custody after being wanted for aggravated assault and attempted homicide.
Carroll County deputies received a call for assistance in locating a wanted person out of Louisiana. Madison County Sheriff's deputies worked together with Carroll County deputies to eventually intercept her vehicle.
29-year-old Danielle Williams of Bunkie, LA, was wanted for aggravated assault and attempted homicide that stemmed from an incident in Louisiana.
Mississippi authorities were told to watch for her vehicle to be traveling up the I-55 corridor, where she was eventually caught.
Carroll County deputies waited near Vaiden, where they pulled over the vehicle without incident. Williams was then taken into custody.
After signing a Waiver of Extradition, deputies met Bunkie authorities in Natchez so that Williams could return to Bunkie and face charges there.
"We appreciate the great working relationship we have with Madison County and other law enforcement agencies across the state," said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker. "When fugitives enter Carroll County, we will be glad to return them to where they came from. I am thankful to the Lord that we were able to do so in a safe manner.”