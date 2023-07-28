Carlee Russell arrested on misdemeanor charges for lying about kidnapping, toddler

HOOVER, Ala. (WTVA) — Police in suburban Birmingham arrested Carlee Russell and charged her with two misdemeanors for lying about being kidnapped and finding a toddler walking along an interstate.
Her call about the toddler to 911 and her disappearance this month triggered a massive search that ended with her showing up at home after more than 48 hours.
Russell turned herself in Friday and was released on a $2,000 bond.
She is charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.
Police say she could get a year in jail and a fine of $6,000 for the crimes.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis added he shared the frustration of others that state law only allows Russell to be charged with misdemeanors in the case.