 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Carlee Russell arrested on misdemeanor charges for lying about kidnapping, toddler

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlee Russell

HOOVER, Ala. (WTVA) — Police in suburban Birmingham arrested Carlee Russell and charged her with two misdemeanors for lying about being kidnapped and finding a toddler walking along an interstate.

Her call about the toddler to 911 and her disappearance this month triggered a massive search that ended with her showing up at home after more than 48 hours.

Russell turned herself in Friday and was released on a $2,000 bond.

She is charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.

Police say she could get a year in jail and a fine of $6,000 for the crimes.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis added he shared the frustration of others that state law only allows Russell to be charged with misdemeanors in the case.

Tags

Recommended for you