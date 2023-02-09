Car thief sought in Tremont

TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is trying to locate the person responsible for stealing a car in Itawamba County.
According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at a home in Tremont. An address was not provided.
The car is a white 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. Its license plate number is ITC3966. The passenger-side headlight does not work.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips application.