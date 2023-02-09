 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Car thief sought in Tremont

  • Updated
  • 0
Car stolen in Tremont, MS on Feb. 7, 2023

Car stolen in Tremont, MS on Feb. 7, 2023.

TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is trying to locate the person responsible for stealing a car in Itawamba County.

According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at a home in Tremont. An address was not provided.

The car is a white 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. Its license plate number is ITC3966. The passenger-side headlight does not work.

Car stolen in Tremont, MS on Feb. 7, 2023.

Car stolen in Tremont, MS on Feb. 7, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips application.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you