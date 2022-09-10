Car Theft, Person Wanted

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WTVA) -- Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers announced Kosciusko police are looking for a person after a car theft.
Crime Stoppers released pictures of the person they're looking for and the stolen car.
They said police got a call from Franks Chevrolet this past Thursday morning.
The caller said the car was stolen at about 1:15 AM Wednesday.
It's a 2020 black GMC Denali. Anyone who knows any details in this case can give Crime Stoppers a call at 601-355-TIPS (8477). You can also send in a tip at p3tips.com.
Information that leads to an arrest could make the caller eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.