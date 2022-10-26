 Skip to main content
Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake

  • Updated
car2.jpgCar pulled from Officers Lake in Lowndes County, Mississippi, on Oct. 26, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus.

Car pulled from Officers Lake in Lowndes County, Mississippi, on Oct. 26, 2022.

He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car.

The car was pulled from the lake late Wednesday morning.

The sheriff said there didn’t appear to be any human remains inside.

However, deputies are working to secure a search warrant to check the trunk, he added.

Car pulled from Officers Lake in Lowndes County, Mississippi, on Oct. 26, 2022.

Hawkins said the car was reported stolen in 2010 but he’s not sure how long it’s been in the lake.

