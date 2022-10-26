Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus.
He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car.
The car was pulled from the lake late Wednesday morning.
The sheriff said there didn’t appear to be any human remains inside.
However, deputies are working to secure a search warrant to check the trunk, he added.
Hawkins said the car was reported stolen in 2010 but he’s not sure how long it’s been in the lake.