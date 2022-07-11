 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Car of missing Ole Miss student found

  • Updated
  • 0
Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee and his car

Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee and his car

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The vehicle of a missing Ole Miss student has been found.

The Oxford and Ole Miss police departments shared the news Monday afternoon, July 11.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee’s car was found Monday at a local towing company.

Investigators determined the car had been removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon, July 8.

Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments on Friday morning.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anyone who has information that leads to Lee's discovery.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you