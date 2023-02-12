 Skip to main content
Car crash leaves one dead and two injured in Pickens County

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Pickens County.

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Pickens County.

The incident occurred Friday night around 7 p.m. on County Road 2 near Alabama Highway 24.

40-year-old Anthony D. Mcaa died when his 2006 Nissan Altima collided head-on with a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. Mcaa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma, along with the 12-year-old passenger, were sent to the hospital for injuries. 

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

AC Barker is from Nashville, Tennessee. She is an Ole Miss graduate and is working on her M.A. in Journalism.

