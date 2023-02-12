Car crash leaves one dead and two injured in Pickens County

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Pickens County.
The incident occurred Friday night around 7 p.m. on County Road 2 near Alabama Highway 24.
40-year-old Anthony D. Mcaa died when his 2006 Nissan Altima collided head-on with a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. Mcaa was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Tacoma, along with the 12-year-old passenger, were sent to the hospital for injuries.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The incident is currently under investigation.