Car chase suspect went from Lowndes County to Carrolton, Alabama before crashing car

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) 21-year-old Maliek Stallings was the person that led officers and deputies on an inter-state car chase that ended when he crashed his car in Carrollton, Alabama.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said a report of a stolen vehicle came from Noxubee County SO to Columbus PD on Wednesday, March 15.
A Columbus investigator had reason to believe that the suspect and a car matching the Noxubee report was in the area of Tabernacle Road and Belle Circle in Lowndes County.
Deputies drove to the area, which is about a 15-minute drive northeast of the Sheriff's office, and found Stallings in that area, though they couldn't verify his identity at the time.
The suspect left the scene in a car and continued on towards the Mississippi-Alabama state line - that's when the chase officially started.
Lowndes County deputies chased Stallings but lost him as he continued into Alabama.
It was then that Lowndes County made a call over to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office in Carrollton to alert them of the chase and the suspect they needed to be on the lookout for.
According to Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell, a member of the Pickensville Police Department saw Stallings in his chase vehicle and proceeded to pursue him.
The chase then continued for another six-to-seven miles when Stallings lost control of his car and crashed on Hinton Street less than half a mile away from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
Stallings was injured in the crash according to a Facebook post by Pickens County SO, but was taken from the scene to a hospital for medical attention and expected to make a full recovery.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said that while Stallings was the suspect in the stolen vehicle report from Noxubee County, he would not be charged in Mississippi since he could not be identified as the driver until he was in Alabama.
Officials found a gun and drug paraphernalia with Stallings when he was taken from the crash site.
Sheriff Jordan Powell also said that the chase became a multi-agency effort, with help coming from police departments in Gordo, Aliceville, Carrolton, Reform, and Pickensville.