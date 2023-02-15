 Skip to main content
Car being removed from Columbus waterway

Riverwalk at Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Columbus, MS

Riverwalk at the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Columbus, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 15, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car found in a river in Columbus may be connected to a missing person’s case.

Authorities will remove the car Wednesday afternoon from the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway near the Riverwalk.

Chaos divers from Illinois found the car while searching for Ryan Taylor who was last seen in July 2020.

The same divers found a car in Officers Lake and it was removed on Oct. 26, 2022. However, authorities ultimately decided the car was not connected to Taylor’s disappearance.

Read MoreCar stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake

Stay with WTVA 9 News as this story develops.

