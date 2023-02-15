Car being removed from Columbus waterway

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car found in a river in Columbus may be connected to a missing person’s case.
Authorities will remove the car Wednesday afternoon from the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway near the Riverwalk.
Chaos divers from Illinois found the car while searching for Ryan Taylor who was last seen in July 2020.
The same divers found a car in Officers Lake and it was removed on Oct. 26, 2022. However, authorities ultimately decided the car was not connected to Taylor’s disappearance.
