TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police continue to seek capital murder suspect Nijel Valdez Hall.

Hall is wanted for the deadly shooting that happened April 8 on Hodges Drive.

According to police, he may be in Memphis, Tennessee, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim was identified as Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-842-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.