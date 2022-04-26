Murder arrest made in Columbus for teenager's death

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 27-year-old man faces second degree murder for the death of a 16-year-old in Columbus.

Columbus police arrested Tommy Flowers on Tuesday, April 26 for the shooting death of Harvey Johnson Jr.

The incident happened early Sunday, April 24 when officers found a car in a ditch on Highway 182. They found bullet holes in the car.

They found the driver unconscious; the passenger was not hurt.

Johnson was identified as the driver. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said Flowers was the passenger.

Flowers did not shoot Johnson, the police chief clarified.

Shelton said other people were involved in the crime besides Johnson and Flowers, but wouldn’t share more details.

If Flowers did not shoot Johnson, then what was his role in the death? The police chief would not say.

Flowers also faces three counts of attempt to commit murder; shooting into an occupied dwelling; directing a youth to commit a felony; and possession of a stolen firearm. All charges are felonies.