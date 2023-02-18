Candlelight service held in honor of Amory murder victim

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A candlelight vigil was held tonight for 34-year-old Dennis Ezell who was fatally shot and killed in Amory just last week.
His family and friends joined together to say their final goodbyes.
Pearlie Ezell, the aunt to Dennis Ezell, said, “It’s just a loss. It’s a void in our family with this young man, a lovable young man, and a smile that would just knock you out, just kill you.”
40-year-old Jermaine McIntosh has been charged with the murder of Dennis Ezell after turning himself in shortly after the shooting.
