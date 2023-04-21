Candidates for Pontotoc alderman runoff now set

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — We now know who has advanced to the May 11 runoff to fill an opening on the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen.
Unofficial results from Thursday's special election show Jay Hughes will face Rosalind Key in the Ward 1 race.
Hughes made the runoff by receiving 98 votes, but there was uncertainty about whether he would face Key or Monica Lindsey.
City Clerk Jessica McLevain said affidavit ballots counted Friday left Key with 53 votes and Lindsey with 50 votes.
The special election came about because of the passing of Alderwoman Lena Chewe in February.
She replaced her husband on the Board of Aldermen in 2011 after he died.
Here are the unofficial results from Thursday's special election for Ward 1 alderman:
- Jay Hughes 98
- Rosalind Key 53
- Monica Lindsey 50
- Jeremy Hall 43
- Janice Keys 33
- Willie Johnson 6
- Timothy Boone 4