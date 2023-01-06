Candidate qualifying elections are underway

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Lee County is starting January off very busy. Qualifying elections for state and county offices are underway.
This year there is a shorter period to qualify.
"They shortened qualification period and I believe that is because um...Here in Lee County, we've always had paper ballots but um a lot of other counties did not, so they are making them go to that. All the counties are having to go to paper ballots. What that means is for the counties that we have to order and print ballots," said Lee County Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney
Remember February 1st is the last day to qualify.
Live in tupelo, avery hilliard, wtva nine news