Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update

Update 12:08 p.m.
She has been found safe in an out-of-state medical facility, according to Tupelo Police.
Original article below
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee.
Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them of her location.
According to her family, she also has a history of mental illness.
She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds.
She may be traveling in a black 2022 Nissan Altima.
She could be in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, or nearby states.
Anyone with information should call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.