Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update

Candice Adams

Update 12:08 p.m.

She has been found safe in an out-of-state medical facility, according to Tupelo Police.

Original article below

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.

Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee.

Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them of her location.

According to her family, she also has a history of mental illness.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds.

She may be traveling in a black 2022 Nissan Altima.

She could be in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, or nearby states.

Anyone with information should call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.

